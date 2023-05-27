Hill Kaka day observed

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, May 27: Hill Kaka day was observed at Kalali Morah, in Surankote area to commemorate martyrdom of 45 civilians and 35 army soldiers in an operation to eliminate more than 100 terrorists.

It may be recalled that during 2003, locals of the area along with army launched operation Sarvinash and eliminates more than 100 terrorists from Hill Kaka and its adjoining areas but during the operation about 45 civilians and about 35 army soldiers lost their lives.

To commemorate the martyrdom of civilians and army soldiers, Hill Kaka day is observed every year in which administration, army officers and people of the area participates.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary, SSP Rohit Baskotra, senior Army officers and elected representatives were present on this occasion who paed homage to martyrs of 2003 operation.

Meanwhile DC Poonch also conducts an extensive tour of this far flung area to check the developmental works.