Justice Tashi Rabstan visits District Court Complex Kargil

KARGIL, May 27: Justice Tashi Rabstan, First Puisne Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh (Chairman Building and Infrastructure Committee) today visited District Court Complex Kargil, where he was presented with ceremonial guard of honor by the District Police Kargil.

Thereafter, Justice Rabstan inspected Chambers of Advocates and had an interaction session with them. He also inspected all the Courts within District Court Premises Kargil, observed the routine work of the Courts, discussed administrative affairs and also spent some time with court staff.

He also visited and inspected the ongoing construction work of new court complex at Kurbathang Kargil, Munsiff Court complex Sankoo, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Kargil and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Minji Kargil. He also visited Bal Ashram Kargil.

Justice Tashi Rabstan was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Kargil, Santosh Sukhdeva, Superintending Engineer Kargil, Executive Engineer R&B Kargil besides Judicial Officers of District Kargil, headed by Iqbal Ahmad Masoudi, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil/Chairman District Legal Services Authority Kargil.

Justice Tashi Rabstan, who is Chairman Building and infrastructure Committee, on the spot impressed upon all the concerned for early completion of the construction work on all the construction sites in District Kargil with the direction to expedite the work taken up and also sought cooperation of District administration with the District Judiciary for smooth deliverance of justice in the region. He also passed on the spot necessary instructions at KGBV Minji and Bal Ashram Kargil for further improvement of facilities at both the centers and DC Kargil assured compliance.

During the victim, Justice Tashi Rabstan also presented interim compensation to a victim under Ladakh Victim Assistance Scheme, 2022.