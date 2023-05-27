Modi launched many beneficiary schemes for general public: Mishra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Pooja Kapil Mishra national vice president, BJP Mahila Morcha today said that her party is always committed to all domains of society in the Union Territory of J&K.

As part of the public outreach programme in Jammu district South, on the second consecutive day today, along with BJP district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan, she held an extensive tour of the area and interacted with hundreds of beneficiaries and elucidated the benefits of Modi led Central Government schemes in Ward 52, Trikuta Nagar, Bahu constituency.

Later she participated in an organizational meeting of Mahila Morcha and felicitation of Samast Eco-Alternatives Pvt Ltd a social entrepreneurship for making Govardhan products. Sanchaita Pradhan from Shilpkari Bazar for promoting local artisans and artists. Senior leader BJP Mahila Morcha, Monika Khosla was also honoured on the occasion.

During her interaction with beneficiaries Mishra said that multiple schemes rolled out by the PM Modi-led Government at the Centre are a game changer.

She said people across the nation are sure to ensure the third consecutive term to BJP at the Centre.

While responding to the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s call to the top leaders and workers of all ranks of the party to reach out to every beneficiary of Central Government sponsored schemes, Mishra reached out to the key voters in Ward No. 52 in Trikuta Nagar of Bahu constituency.

Mishra highlighted the Centrally sponsored important schemes for poor people of the country ie Har Ghar Jal (Jal Jeevan Mission) Har Ghar Shauchalay (Swach Bharat Mission) Har Ghar Bijli (Saubhagya Yojana) Har Ghar Gas Cylinder (Ujjwala Yojana ) Har Ghar Ration (Gareeb Kalyan Yojana) etc.

These nine schemes have transformed the lives of the poorest of the poor and have helped raise their standard of living to a level of dignity that they have always aspired for but were denied by a largely inefficient delivery mechanism.

Rekha Mahajan said as part of the celebrations to mark nine years of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre the party will organize various beneficiaries Sammelans and those who have gained from a particular welfare scheme will be identified and invited to attend. During her keynote address to the beneficiaries, she underline that BJP will strive to deliver these welfare schemes to each entitled beneficiary without any discrimination in district Jammu South.