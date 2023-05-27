Modi Govt’s 9 yrs full of failure: Cong

‘President must inaugurate new Parliament building’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR May 27: Senior All India Congress Committee leader Amitabh Dubey Incharge Research & Monitoring , AICC Communication Department today raised volley of questions on the Modi Government’ s nine years rule, blaming it of major failures on various fronts right from economy, national security and China issue, farmers issues, maintaining social harmony, weakening constitutional and democratic institutions, ensuring social security to SCs, STs, OBCs and poor people besides large scale inflation and unemployment.

Addressing a press conference at PCC office here today alongwth senior leaders, as part of party’s nationwide campaign ‘Nau Saal, Nau Swal” (Nine years of Modi government, nine questions), Dubey raised serious questions about the performance of the Modi led BJP’ government on various fronts, as it completes nine years in power.

Dubey raised several questions under nine headlines to target Modi government’s nine years rule which has been utter failure in fulfilling its promises and commitments with the country men, during elections but those slogans remained hollow & false, he said.

Flanked by several senior leaders, Dubey questioned why there is large escalation & unchecked price rise, and record unemployment; rich is getting richer poor becoming poorer, the public assets being sold to Modi’s friends.

Why the income of farmers has not doubled, the promises made with farmers organizations while recalling farmers laws not fulfilled and the MSP guarantee not implemented.

Why the investors money in LIC and SBI put to risk to extend benefits to Adani and why Prime Minister who used to claim to end corruption, does not answer on the issue of 20,000 cr invested through shell companies, he questioned.

Expressing serious concerns over China illegally occupying our territory so far, he asked why the Prime Minister boosting of showing Red eyes to China had given clean chit to China in 2020, whereas there is expert report that 26 PP out of 65 PPs which were earlier accessible, are not now accessible to our army.

Dubey said why an atmosphere of fear being created and politics of division being encouraged for vote bank politics. He alleged that Prime Minister remains mute over atrocities on women, SCs, STs, OBCs, and minorities and it is maintaining silence on the issue of caste census.

He said during nine years the constitutional & democratic institutions were weakened, the opposition governments were pulled down, while there is politics Vendetta against the opposition leaders selectively.

Replying to questions, AICC leader said that as per Constitution, the President is part of Parliament, so it was insult to the President and the Constitution not to have inauguration of the parliament by Rashtrapati.

Working president Raman Bhalla, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former minister Mula Ram, Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney were also present.

“It is the right of President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building as she holds the highest post in the country, rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking credit for everything,” Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said at Srinagar today.

Talking to reporters Imran said there was no need for the new Parliament building and the government should have renovated the old complex. “The Congress have continuously been asking why is not the President inaugurating the new Parliament building? In a democratic set-up, the President is considered the highest post and has an important status,” Pratapgarhi said.

“She is a woman, an Adivasi, why isn’t she inaugurating it? Why is the Prime Minister continuously trying to take the credit? It is the President’s right to inaugurate the new Parliament building,” he added.

Pratapgarhi said the Congress was not against the new building. Why has the President not been invited? We are against this stand of the prime minister who believes everything revolves around him, he said.

Asked about National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah’s remarks that the new building was a welcome addition and looks “pretty damn impressive”, the Congress MP said it could be Abdullah’s “personal statement”, but his party’s stand is different.

On the occasion, Pratapgarhi, along with JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, released a booklet — ‘9 Saal, 9 Sawaal’ — on the completion of nine years of the Modi government.