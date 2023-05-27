Five films from Jammu awarded at International Film Fest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Five films from Jammu have been awarded at Goa International Film Festival.

North India Film Distributor, Rajesh Raja informed that they sent five censor certified feature films at Goa International Film Festival which took place at Panjim, Goa on May 21, 2023.

In a press conference here today he said that initially these films were nominated among so many films from national and international ones and these films were screened among 75 nominated films on May 20 and 21 and in the evening of May 21, the results were announced and these films got various awards.

A handout stated that Jayesh Gupta won Best Director Award for the feature film ‘Bacche Man Ke Sache’, Ashok K Sharma won Best Director Award for the feature film ‘Yaar Ki Ibadat’, Vinod Jalal won best Appreciating Producer for feature film ‘Mauj Masti’, Rajan won Best Actor Award for the feature film ‘Shohrat’ and Shadab Khan won Best Villain Award for feature film ‘1990 Era’.

A handout stated that chief guest in the award function was Subash Pal Desai, Goa Minister.

The Film Festival closed with dinner hosted by former Goa Deputy Chief Minister.

Jayesh Gupta and others claimed that Film Policy of J&K should be amended to make it more beneficial for the local artists and directors of J&K.