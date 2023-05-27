GDCT organises symposium on Drug Menace

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT) here today organized a symposium on ‘Drug Menace’ to aware the youth of the society.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, DIG (J-S-K Range) was chief guest while Advocate Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, President Criminology Society of J&K and Ranjit Singh Jamwal, Additional Advocate General were guests of honour.

In inaugural address Radhu Gupta welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries.

Tributes were paid to Dr. Masud A Choudhary, Founder GDCT.

Chairman of the Trust, Shah Mohammad Choudhary described the aims and objectives of the symposium on ‘Drug Menace’.

Different items were presented by students of Brig. Khuda Baksh Public Hr. Sec. School like Speech by Shagufta Anjum, Adeeba Noorain, Jhanzaib Wani, Farah Khan, Group Song by Irfa and Group, Skit by Sania Sudhan & Group.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Shehnaz, Incharge Police De-Addiction Centre Jammu said that biggest disadvantage of social media networking is that it takes up a lot of students’ time and leads to internet addiction disorder.

She said that parents need to guide their children about rules and proper usage and negative impact of social media.

Rameshwar Singh Jamwal, President Criminology Society of J&K said quitting drugs is one of the main problems of drug abuse as even with strongest of opinions people fail to do so.

He said that we must urgently deal with the problem of drug abuse and we must do our best to combat drug abuse.

The chief guest lauded the role of Dr. Masud A Choudhary, Founder GDCT, Founder VC BGSBU and Former ADGP.

He expressed his deep concern for the youth who misuse the drugs and risk their life.

Pathak said that the government has come up with strict rules and regulations regarding the production of these drugs.

On this occasion meritorious students who were honoured by the chief guest with Certificates of Appreciation for their performances in symposium were Shagufta Anjum, Adeeba Noorain, Farah Khan, Jhanzaib Wani, Ifra Parvaiz, Sadaf Naz, Sabreena Akhter, Naaz Khan, Nazia Kouser, Zahima Kouser, Sania Sudhan, Uzma Jabeen, Imran Choudhary, Hasban Wani, Ishan Choudhary, Saiman Akhter, Baseerat Maqbool, Sameena Gulzar and Sumera Choudhary.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Sr. Vice Chairman Ch. Arshad Ali, Vice Chairman Ch. Hamid Hussain, General Secretary Ch. M.S Chouhan, Financial Advisor Dr. Meraj Din, Master Hasham Ali, Bashir Ahmed Noon, Shouket Pervez, Yousuf Khepar, Gulam Rasool, Aslam Khan, Tariq Abrar, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Amin and all Trustees, Mohd. Shafi Bajad, Ghani Choudhary, SHO Police Station Chhanni Himmat, Neeraj Choudhary and staff and Principal of Brig. Khuda Baksh Memorial Public Hr. Sec. School.