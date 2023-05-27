Women critical contributors towards growth, development of J&K: Advisor

* Inaugurates JKWDCs’ seven day exhibition

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 27: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today inaugurated seven day exhibition organized by Jammu and Kashmir Women’s Development Corporation (JKWDC) at Kashmir Haat here.

The exhibition’s objective is to provide market support to loan beneficiaries of the Corporation besides facilitating them with a platform for mutual interaction among co-beneficiaries and Self Help Groups (SHGs). The exhibition also provides a platform for the beneficiaries to hold buyer-seller meet in order to tap potential markets.

Addressing a large gathering of women entrepreneurs, members of SHGs and beneficiaries, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the women folk are critical contributors towards growth and development rapidly taking place across Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, women are being given prime importance with introduction of various schemes for women empowerment. He emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment towards empowering women and promoting their economic independence.

Advisor appreciated the hard work, dedication and commitment of women entrepreneurs to become self reliant so that they can live a respectable life. He called upon the womenfolk of J&K to come forward and take due advantage of the schemes being implemented by JKWDC for their socio-economic empowerment and upliftment.

Advisor Bhatnagar, on the occasion, also appreciated the working of JKWDC and hoped that maximum efforts will be made by the Corporation to bring every women in the ambit of socio-economic empowerment. He commended the Corporation for its tireless efforts in fostering growth of women-led enterprises and encouraged visitors to explore the exhibition and support the participating entrepreneurs.

Managing Director, JKWDC, Ulfat Jabeen, while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of exhibitions in providing marketing support to loan beneficiaries of JKWDC. She said that such events provide an opportunity for mutual interaction among participants and beneficiaries for greater understanding of the market.

Later, Advisor Bhatnagar visited various stalls established by the beneficiaries and members of SHGs. He also interacted with around 50 loan beneficiaries from almost all districts of the Union Territory participating in the exhibition.

During the seven day exhibition, the women entrepreneurs are showcasing varied products like embroidery suits, Sozni items, Crewel items, Knitting items, Jute items, Carpets, and other unique art and craft products.