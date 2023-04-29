People In J&K Feel Disempowered By Bureaucratic Regime, Says Apni Party

SRINAGAR, Apr 29: Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir residents want the restoration of their ”honour and dignity”, Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari on Saturday demanded holding the much-delayed assembly elections in the Union Territory for the ”empowerment of the people”.

”The people across Jammu and Kashmir are feeling disempowered by the bureaucratic regime. On the other hand, the unnecessary delay in holding assembly elections has given rise to a feeling of alienation among the people that needs to be addressed at the earliest,” Bukhari said at a public rally in Rajouri district.

The former minister alleged that the basic needs of the people — be it electricity, drinking water, roads, infrastructure for hospitals and educational institutions — are not available in Rajouri and its border villages due to the poor response from bureaucrats.

”As the civil administration has completely collapsed, it is the right time to restore the confidence of the people who are feeling sidelined with no elected representative or government in place,” he said.

Bukhari said the people in the Jammu and the Kashmir regions have a similar demand to restore the statehood and hold assembly elections without delay.

”If elections can be held in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and other states and Union Territories, why are they delayed in Jammu and Kashmir? ”The people want their honour and dignity to be restored with the restoration of statehood,” he said.

Bukhari said the elected government is responsible to the people as it works for them. ”However, the babus (bureaucrats) are not answerable to the people. If we form the next government, the officials ignoring developmental works and engaging outsiders in village-level works will have to face action under the rules,” he said.

Bukhari said the Apni Party was founded to work for the welfare of the people and to protect their basic rights — be it land or jobs.

”The opposition parties created suspicion among the people following the foundation of the Apni Party as they lost their ground. These politicians were enjoying their days after the August 5, 2019, decision in the houses, guest houses and hotels but we did not remain silent.

”Unlike them, we risked ourselves and came out to represent the people,” Bukhari said, adding, ”We went to Delhi to get protection for the jobs and land for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir but the other parties that ruled Jammu and Kashmir from time to time went to Delhi to get protection for their own interests,” Bukhari added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

Bukhari also slammed the political parties, including the BJP, for creating misunderstanding among the people of the two regions.

”They do divisive politics while we believe in unity and brotherhood among the people in Jammu and Kashmir,” he alleged. (Agencies)