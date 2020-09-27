People hold protest against Doda admn

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Demanding immediate release of pending land compensation and land in their favour, the inhabitants of Ward Number 1 Pul Doda held protest against district administration.

The people led by Mushtaq Sheikh President Chenab Rescue Team assembled at Pul Doda and raised slogans in favour of their demands.

While speaking, Mushtaq Sheikh said that in 2008 due to the Baglihar dam, the entire Pul Doda area was submerged and the Government promised that all the people of Pul Doda will be given land and compensation, but nothing has been done till day, which forced them to come on road.

Sheikh said district administration has not taken any step to resettle these people.

The protestors have appealed to UT Government to redress their issues within 15 days failing which they will start agitation and for any untoward incident, the Government will be responsible.