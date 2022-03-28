People fed up with ‘bluffs- failures’ of BJP: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: Claiming that people were disturbed over the change in BJP’s attitude after getting a clear mandate, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today said that the public would teach a lesson to the BJP in J&K Assembly elections due later this year. It will lick dust in the coming J&K assembly polls.

While addressing a public meeting at Bhour Camp Ward-73 here today, Bhalla alleged that BJP has failed to fulfill the promises made during elections campaign.”BJP is full of arrogance over the majority that it got and has not fulfilled even a single promise that it made to people of J&K. People have now come to know its reality,” he said.

After apprehending a bad show in the elections, it has started indulging in politics of caste and religion. Everyone knows what happened in J&K after giving them mandate, people are now realizing that they have committed a mistake by giving majority to BJP,” he said .

Bhalla said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are also eagerly awaiting for the next available opportunity to teach BJP and its allies a lesson for letting them down and not fulfilling promises made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that people are yearning for a change and want riddance from the BJP’s misrule in view of the dangerous attempts to polarize the country on religious lines for narrow electoral gains.

Cong leader gave a clarion call to the people to prepare themselves for giving a befitting reply to the divisive forces led by BJP as the opportunity would arise in the coming Assembly elections. “You must question BJP leaders including the area MP and former ministers when they approach you for votes as to why they failed to fulfil their promises of all round development and resolving the problems of particularly vulnerable people living in miserable condition,” he said.

He pleaded for the “clean politics” to take the mission of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to the grass roots level and redress the sufferings of common man.

Bhalla described the Delimitation Commission draft report as bizarre and said his party would not allow any attempt to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He termed the report as a sheer mockery of the universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of peoples’ representation.