JAC Reserved Categories holds rally, demands implementation of reservation in promotion

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 28: Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Reserved Categories took out a maha rally, here today, demanding implementation of reservation in promotion and Mandal Commission report.

The rally was attended by Ex-MLAs, Sarpanchs, Panchs, members of ULBs and BDC Chairpersons who press for their demands including restoration of reservation in promotion, implementation of Mandal Commission report, implementation of SC ST Atrocities Act, release of scholarship of SC students, Forest Rights Act and land ownership rights to SC/ST/OBCs.

Speaking on the occasion, JAC members Sham Lal Bhasan, GL Thappa, Mohinder Bhagat, ex-MLAs Yashpal Kundal and Sham Lal Bhagat, and ex-MoS Bushan Dogra, Babu Ram Paul criticized the J&K administration for not taking care of the constitutional rights of SC, in spite of more than 7 years of the struggle of SC, ST and OBCs in J&K.

Thousands of people belonging to SC/ST/OBC Communities participated in the rally which started from Gurudwara Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj Bahu Fort, Jammu and passed though Gujjar Nagar Bridge, Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Dogra Chowk, Old Tawi Bridge, Vikram Chowk, Jammu University and Dr B R Ambedkar Chowk.

The JAC also submitted a memorandum of demands to LG of J&K through Divisional Commissioner Jammu.

Earlier, JAC members said in last 7 years, they met almost all the past CMs, Governors, LGs, Advisors and Administrative Secretaries of JK Government requesting them to implement the constitutional provisions meant for SC, ST and OBCs in J&K in letter and spirit but of no use. They said that be it bureaucracy, Public Service Commission, Backward Classes Commission and Delimitation Commission; they all behaves unconstitutionally and dictatorially.

Sham Bassan, Coroprator said that the J&K bureaucracy compelled the SC/ST/OBC politicians to come on roads to peacefully protest for implementation of their rights. He said that Draft Delimitation Report is also anti-Jammu people and more so anti SC/ST/OBCs. A gross injustice has been met by not reserving Jammu Lok Sabha seat for SC and Rajouri-Anantnag for STs, they added.