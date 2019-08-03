People being exposed to psychological games: KCC&I

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) today said that the Government was exposing Kashmiri population to undesirable psychological tactics by issuing orders which are creating panic among people.

“The population is being exposed to undesirable psychological games. The order has not only forced tourists and yatris to leave the valley but has also triggered a migration of the workforce and labour working in various business, developmental and infrastructural projects in the State,” President KCC&I Sheikh Ashiq said while addressing a press conference here.

“Deliberate leaking of otherwise classified information regarding movement of troops, official orders and details of meeting discussions, issuance of orders liable to create panic in the public in addition to the rumours and propaganda have resulted in pushing the State towards a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” it said.

Click here to watch video

While this is being done, the President said, “a major operation in which vehicles of the SRTC and other Government vehicles were mobilised to shift tourists and yatris back. Read with a circulation of other reports of stationing of 35,000 additional troops, putting IAF on high alert, disarming of sections of the J&K Police, shifting of students from NIT and other educational institutions triggered public hysteria in Kashmir.”

He said that the clarification by the spokesperson of the Home Department regarding the order could not explain the “need for issuance of such an order and does not appear plausible.”

“The order has managed to pour water over the efforts of the State Government for tourism promotion and broken the back of our tourism sector,” he said.

He said that the intensions of the Central Govt were not clear yet and that it could be anything. “Is the offensive going to be in the shape of making changes to the Special Status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir or the operation is still not clear,” he said.

“Whatever the Government plans, it is clear that it would be detrimental to the interests of people of the State and requires use of force to control the population.,” he added.

He demanded that there is a need restoration of sense of security amongst the general public, proper assessment of business losses caused and protection against future losses.