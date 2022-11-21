Pensioners face hardships as Govt seeks extra formalities: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Nov 21: The Government has virtually made the life of the pensioners of J&K a virtual hell by introducing cumbersome formalities forcing the aforementioned hapless section to move from post to pillar to get the perks which are part of their genuine right.

This was stated by Javed Rana, senior NC leader and president Pir Panjal Zone of the party while addressing a press conference here today.

The senior NC leader said already the people were facing the brunt of unemployment, record inflation, poor healthcare, dearth of civic services and now the failed dispensation, which in actual is an offshoot of the BJP Government at the Centre has introduced tedious formalities for the pensioners including the aged, specially-abled, trans-genders and widows, making their lives miserable because it is nothing but sheer harassment because the administration is now asking for a plethora of documents besides authentication from a first class magistrate about the living status of the pensioner.

“It is unfair and uncalled for because the Central Government employees simply give their life certificates after signing the same and no one questions thereafter”, Rana said, adding that during the NC regimes the pensioners were given due respect but under the present regime, there’s nothing except bullying of the people who have played the first inning of their life rendering yeoman’s service, but now when its government’s turn to provide them solace, it is doing exactly the opposite.

Rana said that during the tenure of NC, the pensioners were asked to give life certificates by themselves as was the case in the Central services. This Government appears to have one point agenda to loot the people and disgrace them like in the case of pensioners as the new irrevocable decree by the government disallows even the certificate of a Tehsildar and is demanding an affidavit from 1st Class Judicial Magistrate.

The NC leader urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene in the matter and ensure that no pensioner in the UT of J&K faces trouble by make all the required formalities for pensioners simple and hassle free.