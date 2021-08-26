PDSJ chairs coordination meet on justice delivery system

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: As per the directions of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the first coordination meeting of various stakeholders of justice delivery system for District Samba was held today at District Court Complex, Samba.

The meeting was chaired by Sonia Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba and was attended by Anuradha Gupta, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Arvind Sharma, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Samba, Rajesh Sharma, SSP Samba, Javaid Ahmad Khwaja, Public Prosecutor, Samba and Koushal Kumar, Suptd. District Jail Kathua. Dinesh Sharma, Superintendent, Central Jail, Jammu joined the meeting via video conferencing. Slahuddin Ahmed, Secretary, DLSA Samba was co-opted as a member in the meeting by the Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the issues concerning ways and means for effective, efficient and timely rendering of justice to the litigants, the infrastructural and security issues faced by the Judicial Institution at Samba District; and ways and means of developing and improving the system as a whole.

Sonia Gupta, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Samba highlighted that in order to strengthen the justice delivery system it is desirable that all the stakeholders work in tandem with each other to maximize the judicial output. She emphasized upon the participants for streamlining the coordination between the Courts and other stakeholders for developing and improving the judicial system and urged them to render their valuable assistance pertaining to justice delivery system. Various issues were discussed and effective solutions were worked out to enhance the efficiency level of the judicial system at the district.

Arvind Sharma, CJM Samba acted as Secretary for the coordination meeting. Minutes of meeting and the resolutions passed were recorded in ‘Minutes Book’ specifically maintained for that purpose and signed by all the participants, which would also be shared with the participants in order to ensure effective follow up of all the actionable points.