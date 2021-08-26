Pathania for tourist circuit in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Aug 26: Spokesperson J&K BJP, Ranbir Singh Pathania conducted a four day tour of far-flung areas of Ramnagar and met with people there.

Speaking on the occasion Pathania said that Dudu-Basantgarh which is at a small distance from Jammu has exquisite topography, serene climate and scenic beauty.

He said that lack of road connectivity remained biggest problem of the area and in this backdrop two CRF roads were sanctioned but due to lackadaisical approach of contractors and departmental agencies work on both projects is hanging midway.

The BJP leader asked for speeding up the work on two PMGSY upgradation projects on said road.

He said that steps should be taken to evolve proper road connectivity from Ramnagar to Dudu-Basantgarh-Latti-Mantalai-Sudh Mahadev.

Pathania also said that the already proposed highway from Chenani, which has been extended to Sudh Mahadev, should be extended to Dudu-Basantgarh and Ramnagar-Rowndomail in order to create a tourist circuit in the area.

He further appealed for promoting adventure tourism and pilgrimage tourism in the area and named some of the popular shrines of Ramnagar as temples of Sri Pingla Mata, Sri Chountra Mata and Sri Marada Mata, Sri Narsingh Ji temples at Ramnagar, Majalta, Aapshambhu temples of Dalsar and Khoon, Vasuki Naag temples at Dudu Basantgarh and Kote, popular Sudh Mahadev temple, temples of Krimchi, Bavour and Sankari.

Shiv Charan, Suram Chand, Mandal Pardhan; Kewal Parihar, BDC Chairman; Mool Raj, DDC Ramnagar-I; Pinky Devi, DDC Latti; Rakesh Bodhi, DDC Ghordi; Bodh Raj, Yog Raj, Bhim Singh, Mamta Devi, Khem Raj, Thakar Das, Shanto Devi-all Sarpanches were also present.