3 Jammu docs get Permanent Intl Membership of WAME

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Dr Annil Mahajan, Honorary Professor Indian Medical Association, Consultant Physician & Rheumatologist and Former Prof & Head Internal Medicine, GMC Jammu; Dr Sudha Sharma, Honorary Professor Indian Medical Association & Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician and Former Professor of Obst and Gynae, GMC Jammu and Dr Vishal R Tandon, Professor of Pharmacology GMC Jammu are only doctors from this region who have been conferred with membership of very prestigious organization- World Association of Medical Editors based on their contribution in Medical Journalism.

WAME, is an international organization of editors of peer-reviewed indexed, peer reviewed and open access Biomedical journals and scholars from countries throughout the world who seek to foster international cooperation among and education of Medical Journal editors and to improve editorial standards, to promote professionalism in Medical editing through education, self-criticism and self-regulation.

The important Journals which are part of the said association in which now JK Science Journal of Medical Education and Research has been included are BMJ, Lancet, JAMA, Cardiology, Chest, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, Drug safety, Gut, Indian Journal Medical Research, International Journal of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Journal of Postgraduate Medicine, Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, Annals of Internal Medicine etc.

Dr Mahajan, has been Member Executive Committee MCI and Chairman TEQ Committee MCI. Conferred with many prestigious fellowships like; Fellow Rheumatology, FRCP (Glasgow), FICP, FIACM, FIMSA, FIMA-AMS, MAMS. He has been conferred with Honorary Professorship of IMA (2020). Awarded GB Jain Oration of Indian academy of Clinical Medicine (2013), he published more than 140 research publications, edited 3 national books & has 13 National Book Chapter to his credit besides five Scientific Research awards. He has been associated with Medical Journalism for more than 23 years.

Dr Sudha Sharma, has 65 research publications, 5 book chapters and edited 3 books & has been promoting Medical journalism for nearly 23 years. She has been conferred with various fellowships including FICOG, FICMCH, FIMSA, FIMA–AMS, MAMS. She has been conferred Honorary Professorship of IMA. She remained as Editor in Chief in JMH Pubmed indexed journal from 2016 to 2018, Associate Editor JMH 2014 to 2016, and Director Editor (1999 -2007) and Editor- in- General 2008 onwards in JK Science Journal of Medical Education and Research.

Dr Vishal Tandon, has published 189 research publications and among them 36 are as first author and 36 second or above published in Medline/Pubmed Indexed Journals of high Impact factors. He has one International Book Chapter and 14 National Book Chapter to his credit. He is in the field of Medical Journalism for more than 16 years.