JMC distributes 28 tricycles for collection of garbage

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 26: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has distributed 28 tricycles in various wards for ensuring sanitation where autos and load carriers cannot ply for collection of garbage.

The JMC distributed tricycles under the chairmanship of Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC in presence of Advocate Purnima Sharma, Deputy Mayor, Narinder Singh, Chairman, Public Health and Sanitation, Yash Paul Sharma, Chairman, Swachh Bharat Mission, Kuldeep Singh, Chairman, Social Justice Committee, Dr Sanjogita Soodan, Health Officer, Chief Transport Officers, Sanitation Officers and Assistant Sanitation Officers of JMC.

The Mayor stated that tricycles are being introduced for collection of garbage with a view to maintain better sanitation and proper disposal of garbage from each household and transported at proper collection points to avoid littering of the same on roads.

Further, Commissioner, JMC has appealed to the general public to handover the waste only to designated vehicles and newly introduced tricycles which have been kept exclusively for this purpose. She appealed to the general public to come forward and join hands with Jammu Municipal Corporation so that the aim of Swachh Bharat can be achieved and assured the citizens of the city that no stone shall remain unturned in providing better sanitation facilities to the citizens of the City.