PDD’s casual labourers stage protest, seek compensation

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 26: The casual labourers of PDD today staged a protest criticising the department for callousness while demanding financial assistance to those who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Scores of workers appeared in the Press Enclave and were seen raising slogans against the department for turning a blind eye towards their plight, particularly those who have lost their lives.

Adeel Ahmad Wani representing the workers alleged that one of their colleagues was killed due to the negligence of the department. “Mushtaq Ahmad Dar who got killed was asked to carry out the necessary repairs and was told that the power supply had been cut, while the case was otherwise,” he said.

The workers said that whenever there is anything, they are pushed to the front to carry out the necessary works particularly in winters; however, they said that whenever there is any tragic incident, the victims are left to fend for themselves.

The workers pressed for immediate implementation of the SRO 43 and demanded that the cases of compensation that are lying pending should be cleared without any delay.

“SRO 43 needs to be implemented, the insurance benefits need to accord to such victims; there are several cases which are pending and they should be cleared within 2 days,” the workers demanded.