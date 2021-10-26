Enemies of NC spreading hate to divide society: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Oct 26: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah today exhorted the cadre to gear up for the challenges being faced by Jammu and Kashmir, cautioning to maintain vigil against the elements inimical to religious harmony and unity.

“Enemies of people in general and National Conference in particular are spreading hate to divide the society, which has withstood all these machinations with courage and fortitude in the past”, Dr Farooq Abdullah said while addressing a large rally at Surankote in district Poonch this afternoon.

To achieve the objective of strengthening bonds of brotherhood, he asked the cadre to further intensify their mass contact, fan out in their areas and generate awareness among the people against divisive agenda of disruptive forces, which are exploiting the sentiments of the people on the basis of religion and region. He said all religions preach love and harmony and if there is any problem it is with the self seeking politicians who play communal cards to further their political agenda.

“There is no threat to any religion and if there is danger to anything at all, it is the politics of hate, which has been serving as a shield to communal elements”, he said adding that the politics of mistrust and suspicion will take a toll on the nation.

He asked what sort of the message they are conveying to the nation, which is a beautiful vase of different flowers. He cautioned that the attempts of communal polarization will weaken the fabric of the Indian nation. He asked the believers of hate-politics to keep off from Jammu and Kashmir, which is a shining example of amity and communal harmony.

Dr Abdullah said that attempts of dividing the people of J&K are not new as this has been happening for decades. But the people have always given a befitting reply to these forces, he added.

General secretary, Ali Mohd Sagar, Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta and senior leader, Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari also addressed the people.

Besides additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustaffa Kamal, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardhy, Mushtaq Guroo and other senior leaders were also present on the occasion.