MoS for External Affairs visits Baramulla, interacts with public representatives

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Oct 26: Continuing the Central Government’s public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi today visited Baramulla.

The Minister participated in a plantation drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Baramulla premises. She was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Bhupinder Kumar along with other concerned officers who also participated in the drive.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister stressed upon the need for plantation of more and more trees for maintaining ecological balance and called it a sign of a healthy and progressive society. She stressed on planting maximum saplings in the premises of all the other offices and institutions.

The Minister also felicitated the meritorious NEET qualifiers and complimented students for their performance. Urging students to work hard in their respective domains, the minister advised them to get acquainted with the modern means of education adding that the Central Government is very keen to upgrade the employability of students by means of different skill development and job oriented courses. A cultural program was also organised on the occasion.

Earlier, the Minister conducted an interactive meeting with public representatives and listened to their concerns and developmental aspirations. The concerned stakeholders apprised their grievances and put forth their demands meant for the overall development of the region. Assuring the representatives of timely resolution of their issues, she said that the Union Government is actively working for the development of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.

The minister also extended congratulations to the PRI’s for successful establishment of a decentralized system and said that the present Govt. is working to strengthen the PRI mechanism with more financial autonomy. She instructed them to identify their role and co-operate in the field of development.

Vice Chairperson JK KVIB, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, DDC members, BDC Chairpersons, MC Presidents and PRIs were also present on the occasion.