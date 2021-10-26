BJP, others celebrate Accession Day with fervour, zeal

J&K is Bharat from times immemorial: Ketkar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 26: Accession Day was celebrated with great fervour and zeal by various political and social organisations across Jammu region today who also paid glowing tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh the last Dogra ruler of undivided J&K State.

The main function was organised by J&K BJP led by its president, Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders at Maharaja Hari Singh park, near Tawi river, here.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh also joined the BJP leaders on the occasion and paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh. The National Flag was also hoisted on the occasion while paying glorious tributes to the Maharaja.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, JMC Mayor, Chander Mohan Gupta, Ashok Kaul, Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Minister, Sat Sharma, Yudhvir Sethi, Aseem Gupta, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Priya Sethi, Devender Singh Rana, Surjit Singh Slathia, Charanjit Singh Khalsa, Arvind Gupta, Purnima Sharma, Sanjita Dogra, Baldev Singh Billawaria, Rekha Mahajan, Vikram Randhawa, Satish Sharma, Sanjay Baru, Rajeev Charak, Dr. Pardeep Mahotra, Ayodhya Gupta, Arun Jamwal, Prem Gupta, Brahm Jyot Satti, Shailja Gupta, Vinay Gupta, Munish Khajuria, Karan Singh and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Ravinder Raina accused PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti of having ”Talibani ideology” and said anyone who celebrated Pakistan’s recent victory over India in a T20 World Cup match would be jailed for ”conspiring” against the country. He said ”some leaders need security cover and are protected round-the-clock by our forces but their heart beats for Pakistan.

He said Mehbooba is of Talibani ideology and she is answerable to the people for supporting an enemy nation which is pushing armed terrorists, conspiring against us and bleeding J&K. She has committed a grave sin”. He said those who have conspired against the country by celebrating Pakistan’s victory cannot be spared. ”Anyone who poses a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India will be bulldozed and crushed.

Union Minister, Rao Inderjit Singh paid rich tributes to the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. He recalled the historic movements of the signing of accession and the defeat of Pakistani raiders who tried to control the Srinagar airport and said the work started by the Maharaja was completed by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi by revoking the Article 370 on August 5, 2019. He said that today is very auspicious day when J&K became part of India. He stressed that Taliban, China or Pakistan cannot think of taking J&K from India.

Jugal Kishore Sharma complimented everybody for their active participation and said that the Accession Day marks the signing of the Instrument of Accession by the Maharaja with the Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten, on October 26, 1947.

Devender Singh Rana said Pakistan is not learning the lessons from history and repeatedly attempting to disturb the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He said present dispensation under PM Modi strengthened J&K and the country.

Yudhvir Sethi managed the whole programme with the Vinay Gupta and Munish Khajuria.

On the Accession Day Union Minister, Prahalad Singh Patel, paid tribute to Maharaj Hari Singh at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Prahlad Patel, while paying tributes to the Maharaja said that the works of Maharaja are not only limited to the State of Jammu & Kashmir but his works are part of India’s legacy. He said that the thoughts of Maharaja about social equality, primary education and other reforms were ahead of time and at the same time his contributions in opposing the regime of British are also exemplary.

On the occasion former SSP Hakumat Singh along with his supporters joined BJP in presence of J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina at party Headquarter.

JMC Councillor Parmod Kapahi, BJP office secretary Tilak Raj Gupta, Pitambar Sharma and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion of 75th year of Accession of Jammu Kashmir with India, Department of History, University of Jammu in collaboration with Centre for Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir Studies organized one day public lecture on Present Scenario of Jammu Kashmir and Role of Society.

Prafulla Ketkar, Editor Organiser (Weekly) was main speaker on the occasion while Professor Manoj Kumar Dhar, VC, University of Jammu was the chairperson. Prof. Suman Jamwal, HoD, Department of History presented formal welcome address and briefed about the main academic and research activities of the Department.

Harshwardhan Gupta, Secretary, CLJKS gave brief introduction of the Centre which is a think tank and dedicated to objective research on different issues of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion Prafulla Ketkar said that in Indian civilization everyday has its own importance but keeping this traditional continuity the importance of October 26 becomes more significant in making the Idea of Bharat a living reality in context of J & K. Highlighting the role Jammu and Kashmir in the civilizational development of India, he emphasized that since the time immemorial Jammu and Kashmir is Bharat, the geographic, historical and cultural continuity of Jammu Kashmir with Bharat can be identified in multiple ways. He stressed that Jammu Kashmir had remained a pious land where Great Rishis.

He also highlighted the role of Maharaja Ranjit Dev, Maharaja Gulab Singh, General Zorawar Singh, Maharaja Ranbir Singh, Maharaja Hari Singh, Brig. Rajinder Singh and others who made every possible effort in keeping the unity and integrity of J&K with Bharat.

In his address Prof. Manoj Kumar Dhar appreciated the move of History Department and CLJKS in organizing the first ever event of academic programme on the occasion of 75th year of Accession of J&K with India. He said in the changed milieu of today, it is time to set the record straight and be clear of all the misgivings about the final accession of Jammu and Kashmir for the benefit of future generations.

BJP Rajouri celebrated Accession Day today by organising a grand function which was led by BJP J&K general secretary, Vibodh Gupta. He was accompanied by BJP district president, Rajinder Gupta, former district president and Prabhari Poonch, Dinesh Sharma, former district president and Vice Chairman, Municipality, Bharat Bhushan Vaid.

Speaking on the occasion, Vibodh Gupta said that due to various historic decisions taken by Narendra Modi ‘s Government including declaring holiday on the Accession Day, not only has risen the national consciousness, but there is also an increase in the self-esteem of the people of J&K.

Maharaja Gulab Singh Brigade in an impressive function held at Statute of Maharaja Hari Singh near Tawi bridge here today celebrated the Accession Day.

Elders of the city recalled yeomen services of last Maharaja Hari Singh to the society moreso statesmanship shown by the legal heir of Jammu Kashmir Ladakh, Ashkurdu Boluchistan beyond by signing Instrument of final accession with Republic of India to integrate fully the vast Northern State bordering China, Iran, Afghanistan.

It was most tragic that 2/3rd territory of J&K which merged with Indian Republic on 27 October 1947, was allowed to be illegally occupied by newly born Islamic nation Pakistan in 1949, following Tribal regular war inflicted on J&K said Anil Singh Rakwal, president, MGSB and political activist.

The J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu under the leadership of its president, M. K. Bhardwaj, celebrated 75th “Accession Day” as a National Festival at the J&K High Court Complex at Janipur, here. This day, the then Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession and consequently the State of J&K acceded to the dominion of India. Large number of Advocates and civil society attended the function.

BJP District Kathua also celebrated Accession Day at Mookherjee Cjhowk, Kathua today. Former Minister, Rajiv Jasrotia, BJP ex district president and councilor, Prem Nath Dogra, district president, Gopal Mahajan, vice president, Municipal Council, Kathua, Rekha Devi, Mandal president, Parshotam Kumar , Lalit Kangra, Sushma Devi, etc. Speaking on the occasion Rajiv Jasrotia paid glowing tributes to Maharaja and termed him a great visionary ruler. Prem Nath Dogra said that besides BJP the other parties should also celebrate the Accession Day.

Accession Day was also celebrated by BJP at district headquarter Udhampur. The function as attended by a large number of party men and senior leaders. On the occasion senior vice president party, Pawan Khajuria paid glowing tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh and termed the Instrument of Accessions signed by him a historic document.

BJP Kashmir Displaced District also celebrated Accession Day at Jagti Township under the presidentship of Chand Ji Bhat and the chief guest was G. L.Raina, Ex MLC and Prahbari.

On the occasion, Chand Ji Bhat explained the importance of Accession Day and also abrogation of Article 370and 35 A which paved way for the development in the J&I UT.

Ajay Bharti said that J&K joined the dominion of India on 26th Oct 1947 with signing of Instrument of Accession between Maharaja Hari Singh and Government of India.

H.K. Razdan and Sanjay Bhat general secretaries also spoke on the occasion.

Later 80 youth of Jagti Township joined the BJP in presence of senior leaders.

Roop Krishen Koul Mandal president conducted the programme. The other activists who participated were Anjali Raina, Dolly Raina and her team.

Shri Amar Kshatriya (Rajput) Sabha Jammu & Kashmir Raj Tak Bhawan Purani Mandi Jammu organized a Grand function at Teachers Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar Jammu to Celebrate Villay Diwas(Accession Day) today. It was historical decision taken by Maharaja Hari Singh Ji on 26″ of October 1947.

Bishan Singh Jamwal, President of Sabha in his address said, to commemorate and celebrate this Accession Day Victory Diwas)in broad manner by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, The Present Govt. of India had declared Gazetted Holiday on 26 of October each year in view of wisdom of Maharaja Hart Singh . The inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir are rejoicing this day with great enthusiasm and thank full to Government of India.

While paying tribute to Brigadier Rajinder Singh on the Accession Day at the Rajinder Chowk this morning Lieutenant General Narayanan GOC 9 Corps said that today we are celebrating this day in Jammu it is only due to Brigadier Rajinder Singh action in 1947 when he saved Kashmir and the State against the invasion by Pakistan. It has been further said that Jammu is a great City it is connecting India with the great State and it is indeed the city of the braves in which Brigadier Rajinder Singh stands out. By studying his story we learn a lot he emphasized the youth to read about Brigadier Rajinder Singh and also the book released ‘Valour and Betrayal’ which gives the whole story. We are going to celebrate the achievements of the Army and the sacrifices made by the State in the Indian Army in December in the Balidan Stambh which we hope people of Jammu will join. He complimented the League and the JAK Rifles and the Civil Administration for making it a great occasion.

While paying tribute to the greatest warrior of the State in the eve of the country he thanked the League and the Army for organizing this function every year and promised that this function will now be held jointly by the State Government with League and the Army and the JAK Rifles.