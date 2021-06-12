PDD issues revised curtailment schedule

JAMMU: Due to extreme hot weather conditions and resultant overloading of electrical infrastructure at Grid Station level, 33 KV lines and 33/11 KV Receiving Stations, the Power Development Department shall enforce load shedding in different areas w.e.f June 11 to June 30, 2021.

During the load shedding, the power supply to Kheriyan, Rawpur, Puran Da Kotha, Bhadroud and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Trilokpur Exchange, Sari Rakwal, Jaseetpur, PouniChak and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00AM to 4:00 AM and 8:00PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Panjer, Sunder Nagar, Ajit Colony, Saini Enclave, GoleGujral and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00AM to 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Om Nagar, NardaniSrodha , Camp Road, Govind Nagar, Gharat and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Puran Nagar, Nitco Lane, Vikas Nagar, Rama lane, Hari Nagar, Gali Baba Sehajnath and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Tatrayal, Karloop, Chatha, PartapMorh, KanachakShapur, Tikori, GurdwaraBasti, GhomanshanNagrota, Rathoa, Koluchak adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Marh,Halqa, MarhBagh, Kullian, Gangori, GadiDinachaksmailpurPartapMorh, Chathi, Galwada, Gajansoo, Ratanpur, lohriChakDainchak, ChakLal Din and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to ManormaVihar, Udheywalla, Anand Nagar, Domana, Lower Machclian, Nagbani KC Colony, Udheywalla, Gopinath Ashram and adjoining areas & adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM TO 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM To 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanpur, Rakh, Trilokpur, Bohri Camp, Swarn Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2 :00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Pounichak, SantraMorh, Anand Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Rajpura, and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM, and 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rehari, Sarwal, Subash Nagar, Area adjoining to State Board and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM, 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM and 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Shopping Complex bakshi Nagar, Sarwal, Mehaspura, Rehari and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM, 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM and 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to GurhaBakshi Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM, 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM and 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to GoleGujral and adjoining Areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Ashok Nagar, Bhagwati Nagar, Puran Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Mohinder Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Patel Nagar, Garden Avenue, Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas TalabTillo, Jain Nagar, Vishal Nagar, GolePuli, Friends Lane and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Shakti Nagar, Bakshi Nagar, Akhnoor Road, Canal, Kailash Nagar, Patel Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 Pm.

Likewise, the power supply to RajpuraMangotrian, Polytenic College, A.G. Office, CID Office and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 Pm, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jewel Chowk, Chand Nagar, Krishna Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 03:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Ware House, BeliCharana and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Bus Stand and Hari Market shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to IndraChowk, B.C Road shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dogra Hall, Kachi Chowni shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to New Plot shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Rehari, Exchange Road shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Manda Karan Nagar shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to New Plot, Janipur Colony, Nasib Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM , 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Patoli, Pomposh Colony, Janipur Main Stop and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Janipur Colony and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Sarwal, Ambedhkar Nagar, TalliMorh, New Plot and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight.

Similarly, the power supply to Panjirthi, Mubarak Mandi, ChoganSalathia, DhalpathianMohalla, PeerrMitha, wazarat road, Part of Gujar Nagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to KachiChawni, Afghan Mohalla, Baba LalJi Gala, Peerkho and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Karan Nagar, UstadMohallaManda and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to JullakaMohalla, Pacci Dhaki, Burmal Feeder and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight.

Similarly, the power supply to KhadkaTalab, KanakMandi, Rajinder Nagar & Peer Mitha shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM .

Likewise, the power supply to Gujjar Nagar shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Wazarat, Part of Raghunath Bazar shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Pacca Danga, Moti Bazar Parade, Pahari Mohalla shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Link Road, Purani Mandi, Central Basic School shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Upper Gumat & Jewel shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM.

However, the power supply to Durga Nagar, Dogra Nagar, Nand Public School and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Paloura, Bread Factory and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM and 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Behind Police Station Roop Nagar, Gujjar Colony shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 2:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Roop Nagar, Butanagar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Chanore, Govt Quarter, Chandi Mata Ladhaki Hostel, Patoli and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM and 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Chanore, part of Durga Nagar lower and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:10 PM to 10:00 PM and 3:00 AM to 4:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kot, Kanglamorh, Bhalwal, Nardni, Sang Talab, ThatherLaxmipuran, PattaKesarSwaranVihar, Rajinder Nagar Jagti, Migrant Colony Nagrota Toll Post, Gharota, AmbThathi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Seri Pandita, Maryali, Patta, Pooja Colony, Upper Ther, RajinderKhelli , Ganga Nagar, Bharart Nagar, SukhiNeharJagtiMigrat Colony Khalati, Koll Jagir, NarainNadoreKattalBattal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Jail Kot, Kali khamBantalab Market, GurhaBrahmanaJagtiMigrat Colony, Ranjan, Jandial, Agore, and adjoin areas shall remain affected from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Dami, Churta, Gaganpur, Domail, Nandni, Suketar, Janakha, Area around SMVD University Dansal, Samral, Kanyala etc shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 3 PM, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11: 00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Jindhrah, KIshanpur, Manwal, Surinsar, Chalana Challan Kanyala, MIlatary Station Kanyala, Kishanpur etc shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Mishriwala, Kanachak,, Purkhoo, Kangral, Deraharrian shall remain affected from 5:00 AM to 7:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Domana, Purkhoo, Patoli, Barnai Gum Pull, Chori pur, Mansal shall remain affected from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM, 8:00 PM to 9.30 PM and 12:00 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sua No 1, Gatkhyal, GRIF, Bawa Talab, Shamachak Chak Mani Pulla shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, 9:30 PM to 11:00 PM and 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to LalyalKanachak, Lalyal Camp, SimblianGatla, Jaswan. Pargwal, BurjMandir and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 1:00 pm to 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Kanachak area, Kalyanpur, Part of Jhiri, Panjore, MalavirMandir and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Akhnoor city and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 11.30 PM, 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 11:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Sohal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 12:30 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Domana, Domi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 12:30 AM to 1:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to ChanniTamma and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 , M to 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to BhalwalBhara, Rajpura and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to RakhiMuthi and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to SohalBhalwal, Jad, and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 11:30 PM to 12:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Jourian town, Bakore, Mahan Chak, Dhonchak and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:00 AM to 12:30 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to Border Migrant, TrotiMandiMairaKotha, Madi Walla, MuthiMahra and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 12:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to Khour town, hamipur, ThangerRajwal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Gigiral, nikkiyan, sainth , Naraiyna, Pahariwala and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Similarly, the power supply to ChakMalal, Mattu, Datiyal, Pallanwala, Kote Mara and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to Kharah, Thandi Chui, Sujaol, ChanniPanjoot and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Dhanger, Rajwool, AzalMalal, ChakBhawan and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 2:00 AM to 3:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to KotaliTanda, Daskal, Gadrama. Sunail and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM, 11:30 PM to 12:30 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to BasvaGangyal and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM, 12:30 PM to 1:00 AM.

Likewise, the power supply to DoriDhanger, Kalyar and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00PM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM, 1:00 AM to 1:30 AM.

Similarly, the power supply to Handwal, Bagina, Tanu, Kheri, Rabta and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, 9:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Likewise, the power supply to MathwarRati, Sarore and adjoining areas shall remain affected from 7:00 AM to 8:00 AM, 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM, 10:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

Executive Engineer, Sub-Transmission Division-I,Jammu has informed that this is the distress curtailment schedule and shall be implemented during distress condition only otherwise power shall be supplied in excess to the schedule depending upon the availability of powers.