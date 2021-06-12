OPD services commence SMGS Hospital Jammu

JAMMU: The OPD Services, on prior appointment basis, will resume in SMGS Hospital from June 14, 2021 on all working days. The appointment for Monday shall be given on Saturday.

The patients can take appointment for Paediatrics on mobile phone number 9541925359; for ENT on 9541925360; For Obst & Gynae 9541925361 and for Dermatology (Skin) 9541925362.

As per an order issued in this regard, the OPDs will be operational from the respective OPD Sections from 10:00 am to 02:00 pm.

The appointment will be given by the respective department staff nominated by the concerned HoD through phone call on the dedicated mobile phone number provided to each department.

The dedicated Mobile Phone Number will be operational from 10:00 am to 04:00 pm on all working days for fixing the appointments.

The total number of appointments per speciality shall not be more than 25 patients per day, which is subject to revision considering the future trend of COVID-19 pandemic.

At all cost Covid Appropriate Behaviour shall be observed by everyone in all departments/sections of the hospital including registration and OPD area. Each patient will be accompanied by not more than one attendant who must be wearing proper face masks.

The patients are advised to attend the OPD by prior appointment only, failing which they may be liable not to be examined by the doctors in OPD.