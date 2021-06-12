3-Year-old Girl Killed, 9 Injured As Cab Falls Into Gorge In Poonch

POONCH: A 3-year-old girl was killed and nine persons were injured when a cab they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Mandi area of this mountainous district on Saturday.

They said that cab—Tata Sumo (JK12-1646) fell down into the ravine at Sudri Nallah Sawjian, leading to on the spot death of Nazia Kousar (3) daughter of Imtiaz Ahmed of Sawjian and injuries to nine other persons who were removed to the local hospital. Five of the injured were later shifted to Sub District Hospital Mandi for advanced treatment, they said.

SHO Mandi Bashir Kohli confirmed the death of the minor girl and injuries to nine persons in the accident. He said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been launched into the accident. (Agency)