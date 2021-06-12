Pro-Pak Cong leaders a threat to nation: Tarun Chugh

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh who is also incharge of the party in J&K, slammed Congress leader Digvijay Singh for his comments on Article 370 and said that he was living in a fool’s paradise.

Chugh said that abolition of Article 370 hss brought new hope and optimism to the people. “The Congress has been always daydreaming about such issues and has been losing state after state in the country.

He said such leaders are dancing to the tune of Pakistan and are threat to the nation.

” People of the J&K are happy with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare and constructive schemes. A new chapter has been written in J&K and people are seeing hope in it, ” he said.

He said the Congress and other parties have been fooling people in J&K. ” A new era has arrived and pro-Pakistan people in the Congress like Digvijay Singh are getting upset, ” Chugh added.