PDD casual labourers extend strike by 72 hrs, stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: ‘Kaam Chhor Hartal’ of casual labourers and need based employees of JPDCL and JKPTCL entered 4th day today as they extended their strike by 72 hours.

The employees staged a strong protest before the office of Chief Engineer, JPDCL, Canal Road (Jammu), demanding immediate regularization of their services. They said that about 3169 need based casual labourers have been working in the department for last more than 15 years and are yet to be regularized. “Out of these casual labourers, 2707 are getting their salaries and 462 workers are without NIC and are not getting any salary,” they said.

They further said that the cases of 408 workers whose record are already pending with the Managing Director of JPDCL/JKPTCL and need to be sent to Finance Department for NIC so that they would also get their salaries. “There are also 99 casual labourers who are in NIC list but yet they are not getting wages. Besides, System and Operation has also 150 casual labourers,” they added.

The leaders while reiterating their demands including framing regularization policy for casual labourers, implementation of SRO 381 in letter and spirit, Amendment of Minimum Wages Act and paying the casual labourers Rs 18500 per month as per the Act, release of pending wages of workers and registration of 870 casual need based workers on NIC portal, appealed the Government to take immediate steps to fulfill their demands.

The protesting workers also demanded framing policy for those workers who either died or injured and become disabled while discharging official duties. It was also demanded that the DPC be conducted at an earliest as no such meeting is being conducted in Jammu whereas in Kashmir, such meetings are being convened often and the employees are being benefitted.