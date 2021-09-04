PC visits Leh, reviews prospects of SC/ST welfare

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 4: The Parliamentary Committee (PC) on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) headed by the Chairman Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, visited Leh to review the prospects and aspects of the welfare of SC/ST in UT Ladakh.

The Committee held a meeting with the representatives of LAHDC Leh, where they discussed several issues including social, economic, educational conditions and other welfare schemes concerning SCs and STs. In the meeting, the Committee deliberated on various matters including ensuring reservation for ST/SC as per the direction issued by the Government of India. They also discussed the problem being faced by the people of Ladakh and its possible solution for their overall development.

Chairman/CEC, LAHDC Leh, Advocate Tashi Gyalson briefed the Parliamentary Committee about the measures taken by the Hill Council for the development and implementation of the various schemes and projects. He also highlighted the difficulties being faced by them.

The Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Schedule Tribe/Schedule Caste was accompanied by the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs. The Committee visited DIHAR (DRDO) Leh, Basgo Palace/Monastery, Stok Palace and Handloom village.

The meeting was also attended by Executive Councillor, Agriculture, Stanzin Chosphel; Executive Councillor, Minority Affairs, Ghulam Mehdi and Deputy Commissioner/CEO, LAHDC Leh, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse.