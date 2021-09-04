Chairperson Waqf Development Committee, Deputy Mayor SMC, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 4: Chairperson, Waqf Development Committee of Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi and several other public delegations called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Andrabi expressed her gratitude to the Lt Governor for a slew of tourism development projects being undertaken by the government. She hailed the recent initiative aimed at transforming 75 villages of the UT known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages.

She shared her views on several important matters pertaining to development of the UT and welfare of its citizens,

The Lt Governor appreciated Dr. Andrabi for presenting her valuable suggestions and assured her for incorporating them in the decision making process.

Similarly, Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, Deputy Mayor SMC also met Lt Governor and apprised him about the initiatives of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation for the development of the Srinagar City.

Waheed Jeelani, renowned Kashmiri artist, cultural activist, and Chairman of The Kashmir Music Club, Srinagar presented a detailed memorandum to the Lt Governor regarding the revival of cultural activities in the J&K and the smooth functioning of cultural institutions viz. Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and other allied agencies. He also put forth the welfare issues of the artists of the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor while interacting with Jeelani observed that the UT Government is taking various unprecedented steps for the revival of culture, heritage, and tourism of J&K. He also assured due consideration of all appropriate points and suggestions.

Meanwhile, a delegation of All Sikh Coordination committee led by its Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina called on the Lt Governor and discussed various matters concerning the Sikh community.

Later, Manzoor Ahmad Khan, District President BJP, Anantnag, submitted a memorandum of issues with regard to completion of various government approved projects at Rambirpora Mattan, Anantnag including Water supply scheme, construction of hospital, besides establishing a fruit complex in the area.

While interacting with the members of the public delegation, the Lt Governor assured them that all their genuine issues and demands would be looked into by the concerned departments for early redressal.