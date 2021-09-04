JKTA, PDTA celebrate Taekwondo Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association (JKTA) and Poonch District Taekwondo Association (PDTA) celebrated International Taekwondo Day.

Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association (JKTA) today celebrated International Taekwondo Day in a function organised at Atul International Taekwondo Academy (AITA) at Channi, here.

A number of young and senior players took part in the event under the guidance of their Instructors. While the Instructors throw light on the importance of the Taekwondo Day, the young players demonstrated their skills to show their love for the game.

President of the JKTA, D N Pangotra was special guest in the function. Speaking to the gathering of players and coaches, he expressed his desire to observe the day on regular basis thus making the game of Taekwondo a moment in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Organising Secretary of the Association, Anuj Sharma introduced the guests with the budding players and their instructors.

Meanwhile, Poonch District Taekwondo Association (PDTA) celebrated international Taekwondo Day under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association JKTA in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council at Sports Stadium Poonch.

More than 200 young and budding players of Taekwondo took part in this mega event.

The chief guest on the occasion was Liaqat Ali Additional Superintendent of Police Poonch while Prof Fateh Mohd Abassi was guest of honour and Nirdosh Kumar Incharge Manager Sports Stadium Poonch was special guest.

Earlier, Rajinder Singh Taekwondo Coach and Physical Education Teacher from DYSS presented the welcome address.

In the last, vote of thanks was presented by Amit Sharma Organizing Secretary PDTA.