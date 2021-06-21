Paytm launches “iPhone Bonanza” offer on electricity bill payments

MUMBAI: Leading digital financial services platform Paytm on Monday announced the launch of the ‘iPhone Bonanza’ offer on electricity bill payments.

Users who pay their electricity bills through the Paytm app between June 8 and July 8 will stand a chance to win an iPhone 12.

Winners will be notified via email & phone calls by July 31, 2021, and upon successful verification will be given a Paytm Mall voucher. The winners can log on to Paytm Mall, enter the voucher code and order the iPhone 12 for free.

To bring more convenience Paytm has recently enhanced the electricity bill payments experience with features such as 2-step instant payments and timely reminders through SMS and in-app notifications.

Users need to simply choose their state & service provider, enter their bill number or customer account number and then make the payment. Additionally, users paying the electricity bill for the first time on Paytm will get a guaranteed cashback of up to Rs. 50.

Paytm gives its users the flexibility to select their preferred payment mode from Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, debit and credit cards, or net banking.

Paytm spokesperson said, “It is our constant endeavour to enable users with seamless digital payments services that help in enhancing the ease of living. We have onboarded electricity boards from every corner of the country ranging from Karnataka, Delhi, AP, Telangana to Lakshadweep, Manipur, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, among others. With our new UI and exciting offers, we are trying to reach new users across the country.

Paytm users can also do mobile, broadband & DTH recharges, pay their credit card bills, book cylinders, make rent payments, and many other utility bill payments from the comfort of their home. (AGENCIES)