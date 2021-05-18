PayPoint partners with Digit General Insurance Company

Mumbai, May 18: PayPoint India has partnered with Digit General Insurance to bring affordable health insurance for its customers in the under-served regions of India, enhancing access to insurance, and helping rural masses cushion themselves against any major financial losses due to the surging Covid-19. The partnership is being flagged off with the launch of a coronavirus hospitalization insurance policy that covers treatments up to Rs 2 lakhs at a premium as low as Rs 799. While Digit General Insurance focuses on selling this master policy online, PayPoint will provide offline access and assistance to its customers, guiding them to make an informed financial decision. Ketan Doshi, Managing Director of PayPoint India, said, “When the country is going through tough times, more than 80% of people in urban India and 85% in rural India do not have any health expenditure coverage. There are a lot of rejections or deductions in claims settlements for Covid-19, and medical inflation is making treatments unaffordable. This dedicated cover for coronavirus would secure our customers from financial impact due to hospitalization in such a scenario.” Premium and Benefits: With premium rates starting as low as Rs. 487, the Covid-19 insurance policy offers the benefit of a minimum of Rs. 1 lakh, post 24-hour ICU or HDU hospitalization. Available at PayPoint stores across India, this master policy offers options of choosing a sum insured of Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh for individuals up to 65 years of age. The insurance covers pre-hospitalization expenses for up to 30 days, post-hospitalization expenses up to 60 days, road ambulance charges (1 percent of your chosen sum insured – up to Rs 5,000). Not only this, the cover which has a waiting period of only 15 days from the payment of premium does not have any cap on Room Rent or ICU charges, unlike other medical policies. A policyholder can avail of cashless claims by displaying the e-health card at the network hospitals. Under this policy, customers can cover themselves and their spouse and children for one year, thereby ensuring a protective financial shield for the whole family. (UNI)