Paul conferred with Marketing Person of the Year Award

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 27: C S Paul, Delhi Bureau Chief of Daily Excelsior (J&K), was conferred with Marketing Person of the Year Award in the recently held NIER’S National Excellence Awards-2023 (8th edition).

The NIER’S National Excellence Awards-2023 recognized excellence and honoured remarkable business/professional leaders, entrepreneurs and individuals from different sectors. The Award Ceremony was organized by ACS MDIA Corporation at the Embassy of Russian Federation, New Delhi.

On this mega event, chief guests – Padma Bhushan Dr L Subramaniam and Padma Shri Kavita Krishnamurti and Dr Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER handed over the prestigious Marketing Person of the Year Award to C S Paul for his remarkable contribution in the field of Advertising and Marketing.

Speaking on the occasion, C S Paul said, “It is an honour for me to receive the Award and I will keep delivering positive results towards the Brand and modern marketing”.

According to Prof (Dr) Abhiram Kulshrestha, Director General, NIER, “It is a pleasure for us to confer the Marketing Person of the Year Award to C S Paul who is known for his contributions to the Media and Advertising Industry. I wish him more success in the future.”

Several eminent personalities and hundreds of people from different walks of life attended the Award Ceremony.