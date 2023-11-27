Natrang presents two shows of Bawa Jitto in Jhiri Mela

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 27: The most celebrated globally acclaimed Dogri play ‘Bawa Jitto’ mesmerized thousands of spectators consecutively for the 2nd day here at the main stage of Jhiri Mela.

The story of Bawa Jitto portrays the age-old saga of exploitation of landless farmers by landlords. Due to the constant and persistent pressures of relatives, with a piece of land as bone of contention, Bawa Jitto, a hard working, farm less farmer is forced to leave his native village. Accompanied by his nine-year-old daughter, he takes shelter in the house of a friend in Shamachak, a nearby village.

The efforts of his friend Rullo result in a land grant from landlord in Shamachak and one fourth of the produce is fixed as land revenue. The hard work put in by him, the sweat and toil of Jitto turns a barren land into prolific treasure. This makes avaricious landlord to back out on his word and ask for major share of the crop. Helpless Jitto, unable to endure injustice, kills himself. The agony becomes boundless when Gauri, his little daughter immolates herself on her father’s pyre.

The role of Bawa Jitto was played by Neeraj Kant. Kananpreet Kour as Jojan, Suresh Kumar as Mehta Beer Singh, Vijay Bhatt as Sarpanch and Ghaghi and Anil Tickoo & Subash Jamwal as Malli left the lasting impact on the audiences through their performances. They were supported by senior actors like Shivam Singh as Isso, Mohd Yaseen as Rullo and Palshi Dutta as Jeuni.

Prial Gupta played the role of Bua Gauri. Others who performed include Sunny Mujoo, Sachin Saini, Aadesh Dhar, Rishav Sharma, Vishal Sharma, Kananpreet Kaur, Aarti, Tarun Sharma, Sushant Singh Charak, Sonali Sharma, Uday Manhas, Priya Mehra, Shreya Raza, Anand Verma, Vansh Pandotra, Kushal Bhat, Sanket Bhagat, Abhimanyu Choudhary, Arun Sharma, Arun Dev Verma, Amit Rana, Sahil Narwal, Mehak Singh, Mehak Chib, Kuldeep Angral, Chaitanaya Shekhar, Vrinda Gujral and Meenakshi Bhagat

The lights were designed and executed by Suraj Ganjoo and Shivam Singh and sound was professionally audio graphed by Tilak Raj.