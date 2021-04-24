Pattan Bank Heist: All Three Arrested; Case cracked in less than 48 hours

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested three persons who allegedly decamped with cash from a Jammu and Kashmir Bank Branch in Pattan area of north Kashmir on Friday.

Official sources said that police arrested the trio along with two pistols last night.

On April 22, three persons donning PPE kits barged their entry into the J&K bank branch at Sherabad Khore area in the Pattan and ran away with over Rs 2.86 lakhs along with 12-Bore Rifle snatched from the bank guard. These persons left the vehicle (Alto K10) in which they came at the spot and fled with another person’s vehicle (Maruti 800). A day after, on Friday the 12-bore rifle as well as Maruti cab was found at Wusan village in Kunzar area of the Baramulla district. (AGENCY)