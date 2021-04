23 hospitals designated as dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in J&K

JAMMU: Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday designated 23 hospitals as dedicated hospitals for treatment comprising 15 in Kashmir division and 8 in Jammu division.

Quoting a notification issued by Deputy Director Health and Medical Education J&K over the matter, the designated COVID-19 hospitals along with their bed capacity in Jammu division comprise Gandhi Nagar Hospital, C.D. Hospital, MCH Complex Gandhi Nagar Hospital, CHC Ramgarh, Old Hospital Kishtwar, SDH Nagri Parole, CHC Chenani and AH Ghagwal, Samba.

Back home in Kashmir Division the hospitals are C.D. Hospital, Srinagar, NTPHC New Building Parisabad Budgam, MCH Kulgam, NTPHC New Building Pethkot Budgam, PHC Channapora Budgam, NTHPC Bandipora (Maternity Center Sanavni), CHC Dawar, Tibiya College Shivath Bandipora, CHC Hajin, Army Hospital JAKLI, Rangreth, Srinagar, JLNM Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, SDH Sopore, Trauma Hospital Bijbehara and NTPHC Akhura Mattan.