Fresh LMV passenger traffic from Srinagar to Jammu resumes on highway

SRINAGAR: Fresh Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic carrying passengers only was resumed on Saturday on the national highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

On Friday only vehicles, stranded Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) between Nashree and Ramban were allowed to ply towards Srinagar.

The weather has improved and one-way fresh traffic was allowed on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway, he said.

”We have allowed LMVs carrying passengers from Srinagar to Jammu”, he said adding that the vehicles had to cross Zig Qazigund between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs.

Later, HMVs stranded between Jawahar tunnel and Banihal were allowed to move towards Jammu, he said. Security forces were also directed to ply from Srinagar to Jammu, he added. (AGENCIES)