Patil, Mir brief Rahul on J&K developments

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: A high-level delegation of Congress leaders today called on AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi in Union capital and held discussions over the socio-political scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress Party delegation including Rajni Patil MP, AICC in-charge J&K, Ghulam Ahmad Mir JKPCC president, vice president Haji Abdul Rashid Dar and Anantnag DCC president Gulzar Ahmad Wani, had a detailed discussion with Rahul Gandhi on various issues pertaining to Jammu & Kashmir.

On this occasion, JKPCC president briefed Rahul Gandhi on Party’s current membership drive, besides the organizational affairs and activities both in Jammu and Kashmir provinces.

Many issues of public importance also came under discussion during the meeting. The meeting also discussed recent draft report of Delimitation Commission.