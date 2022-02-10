Physically challenged persons stage protest, reiterate demands

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 10: Physically challenged people under the aegis of J&K Handicapped Association held a protest demonstration outside civil secretariat, here today and reiterated their long pending demands.

A large number of physically challenged persons drawn from various districts participated in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Rashid Bhat, president of J&K Handicapped Association (JKHA), said that both J&K and Central Government have failed in all respects to address the issues of the physically challenged people. We have always been given nothing but red pop and assurances.

After the Civil Secretariat, the physically challenged people also staged a sit-in in front of the High Court where Jaid Ahmed Tak (Padma Shri Awardee) said that a memorandum was submitted to the J&K Government regarding the sufferings and problems of the physically challenged persons but for years, Governments have failed to implement any welfare measures for the physically challenged.

“We sought appointment from the present Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha several times but unfortunately he has no time for us. That is why today we are forced to take to the streets again. People with disabilities in J&K have always been mistreated by all the Governments whether it is the Central Government or the State Government,” Tak said.

The JKHA president appealed the LG administration as well as higher ups in Social Welfare Department to address all their issues on priority. He said that if their demands were not met soon, they would be forced to go on an indefinite hunger strike as they would have no other choice.