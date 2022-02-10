DIG holds security review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Feb 10: DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta visited district Ramban and held a detailed security review meeting of Baghliar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP).

He was welcomed by Mohita Sharma, SP Ramban, after which he visited Dalwas area.

After that, he visited Baghliar Hydro Electric Project (BHEP) and conducted a brief review of the security arrangements made at Baglihar Dam by CISF and passed necessary directions to the concerned officers to remain vigilant given the current security scenario of the Union Territory.

He also visited the Power Plant section of the BHEP and appreciated the engineering staff for its maintenance and upkeeping.

Later in the day, DIG DKR Range visited District Police Office (DPO) Ramban, wherein he conducted casual inspection of various branches. The different branches of DPO which were inspected include PA Section, CCTNS Lab, Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU), Crime Section, Personnel Section, RW Section, Complaint Section, DySP Headquarters Ramban office, General Branch Section, Accounts Section, Prosecution Section and Stationary Section.

During inspection of various branches, he passed various instructions to concerned officers for record updating, maintenance of old records, cleanliness in the sections and building of various types of record in the office.

DIG DKR Range later appreciated all the officers for good maintenance of record and desired to comply the directions passed to the concerned officers.