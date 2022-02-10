New era of governance in J&K: Slathia

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Feb 10: BJP J&K vice president, Surjeet Singh Slathia today claimed that J&K is at the threshold of an era wherein every segment of the society, irrespective of region, religion, caste or creed will get equal opportunities to progress and prosper.

Addressing people at villages Kamila and Uttar Beni near here, Slathia said with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ being the political philosophy of the BJP, no section of the society should nurture the feeling of denial and deprivation.

He said, in the changing scenario, Jammu region too will march on the path of development and progress. “The essence of democracy is to fulfil the urges and aspirations of the people, not only in respect of development but in governance too,” the BJP leader maintained.

“Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has invested a lot in J&K in terms of confidence building, infrastructure development, employment and opportunities to progress,” Slathia further said exhorting the people to be part of the development story of the country.

On problems of border dwellers and those living in remote areas, he said that the governmental attention would be drawn for speedy disposal of the problems by ensuring smooth deliverance of various services.

Chairman BDC, Jogeshwar Singh Jamwal; Darshan Choudhary, Sarpanch; Mukhtyaar Singh, Brijpal Singh, Mohan Lal Sharma, Jatinder Singh, Vijay Singh and others were among those present on the occasion.