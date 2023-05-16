Patent Granted to Amitoje India for Foldable Display Stands

In an industry as dynamic as retail, innovation becomes the defining factor for businesses to set themselves apart. Among the frontrunners of this innovative spirit is Amitoje India, a well-established name in the manufacturing of point-of-sale (POS) display stands, showroom fixtures, and racks. The company recently made waves in 2023 by securing a crucial patent, boosting their industry standing and reshaping the retail sector.

The crux of the patent lies in a revolutionary technology that brings foldability to units, regardless of whether they are made from wood, metal, plastic, or paper. This patented technology showcases Amitoje India’s dedication to versatility and flexibility, signaling an era of endless opportunities in the POS display industry.

Guiding the innovative endeavors of Amitoje India is Maniraj Singh Juneja, a proud graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. His forward-thinking approach has consistently propelled Amitoje India to push the envelope in the retail display sector. The recently patented foldable display stands are a testament to this innovative spirit, offering benefits like portability, simple assembly and disassembly, and enhanced durability.

The implications of this patented technology extend beyond operational efficiency, presenting an avenue for eco-friendly and cost-effective retail solutions. Amitoje India’s design enables the units to be shipped flat, considerably decreasing the carbon footprint and logistical expenses involved in transportation. This approach also reduces the risk of damage during transit, ensuring businesses receive their top-tier display units in flawless condition. To explore why leading brands opt for these foldable displays, see Benefits of foldable display stands and shop racks

The patent’s impact is reflected in Amitoje India’s growing dominance in the POS display market. Their impressive client list of over 700 includes a mix of national and international brands such as Pidilite, Dabur, Wipro, Himalaya, Dr. Reddy’s, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, ITC, Parle, Kellogg’s, Mars, Patanjali, Wow Cosmetics, and Bombay Shaving Co. This wide range of esteemed clients reflects the trust and credibility that Amitoje India has built through its innovative and patented products.

Operating across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, Amitoje India serves a diverse client base nationwide. As Juneja states, “We aspire to revolutionize the retail display and fixture space with simple but powerful solutions.” The recent patent signifies a major stride towards realizing this vision for the retail display industry.

In essence, the recent patent obtained by Amitoje India isn’t just an accolade; it’s a clear indicator of their dedication to driving innovation in the retail sector. With their patented foldable display mechanisms, Amitoje India is indeed paving the way for the future of retail display solutions

