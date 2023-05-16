Govt’s Every Policy Act As Door To Generating Employment: PM Modi At Rozgar Mela

New Delhi, May 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid down the steps taken by his government to boost employment in the country and said that every policy formulated in the last nine years has acted as a “door to generating employment” for the youth.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came while distributing appointment letters to 71,000 new recruits in the National Rozgar Mela on Tuesday.

Addressing on the occasion virtually, PM Modi said, “During the last nine years, there has been a great focus towards boosting employment opportunities in the country. Be it building modern infra or rural development, every plan and policy of the government acts as a door to generating employment for the youth.”

The Prime Minister highlighted that during his governance, the government has also given priority to making the government recruitment process faster, more transparent and fair.

“Today, the entire process from applying for recruitment to getting results has become online. Interviews for recruitment in Group C and D are also over. The advantage of these efforts is that the possibilities of corruption and nepotism have ended,” PM Modi said.

Lauding the schemes and policies of the government, he said that it is creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

“Every scheme of the Government of India, every policy is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. In the last nine years, the Government of India has spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi congratulated the candidates and their families for getting the appointment letter.

He further said that the speed and scale at which India is working today is also unprecedented in the history of 75 years of independence.

He further shed light on the “new revolution” the country has witnessed in the start-up culture.

“The nature of jobs has also changed very fast in the last nine years. In these changing circumstances, new sectors have emerged for the youth. The central government is continuously supporting these new sectors as well. In these nine years, the country has witnessed a new revolution in start-up culture. Nine years ago, there were around 100 startups in the country whereas the number stands at around 1 lakh, today,” he said.

“Both the Foreign Direct Investments in the country as well as the record exports from the country are generating employment opportunities. This transforming picture has brought to the table, the new sectors of employment for the youth. The Central Govt is consistently supporting these new sectors,” he added.

Referring to the pre-2014 period, PM Modi highlighted the change of pace in the spread of rural road networks.

“Prior to 2014, the country’s rural road network spanned less than 4 lakh kilometres, but it has since expanded to over 7.25 lakh kilometres. In terms of air travel infrastructure, the country only had 74 airports before 2014. Today, this number has surged to about 150,” he said.

“A few days back, I met Walmart’s CEO and he said that his company will do an export of Rs 80,000 Cr in the next 3-4 years. It’s big news for youth who want to work in the logistics and supply chain sector. Cisco CEO also told me that they are also targeting to export Made-in-India products worth Rs 8,000 crores…Next week I will meet CEOs of big companies and they all are excited to invest in India,” the Prime Minister added. (Agencies)