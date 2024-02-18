Patanjali’s Sumadhu App gets 1st prize in checking purity, quality

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Sumadhu App used by the Patanjali research and Yog Institute has got the first prize for using AI Based technology for maintaining the quality and purity of their honey.

The award in this regard was announced during the National Level Seminar on Scientific Honey Beekeeping. The seminar was organized by the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (NI MSME), Hyderabad, Telangana and sponsored by the National Bee Board, Government of India.

This seminar aimed to promote scientific practices in honey beekeeping and contribute to the growth of this industry and covered a wide range of topics relevant to beekeepers, farmers, entrepreneurs, agribusiness professionals, and Government officials.

The speakers provided valuable insights into the latest advancements in beekeeping, sustainable practices, and the potential for beekeeping as a thriving agro-based industry.

This is a unique opportunity to be part of the beekeeping revolution and contribute to the sustainable development of the honey production business.

On the occasion, Patanjali’s Sumadhu App, won the first prize for using AI Based technology for maintaining the quality and purity of their honey.

In his address, Acharya Balkrishan said that their institute is committed to provide pure and quality based honey to the people, so they are using this AI Based technology for maintaining high standard of their honey.