BSNL to upgrade its existing landline connections to FTTH

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 17: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced to upgrade all existing Copper Landline (LL) Connections to Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology, at no additional cost to their customers.

The upgrade to FTTH will significantly improve the broadband experience for customers, offering faster speeds and more reliable connectivity in Jammu, Udhampur & Rajouri Telecom Areas (all districts Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch) .

Speaking about the initiative, BSNL General Manager Dharmendra Yadav said: “We are excited to announce this free upgrade to FTTH for our existing valued customers. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers. With FTTH technology, customers can enjoy faster speeds and more reliable connectivity, enabling them to make the most of the digital world.”

Importantly, he added, the up-gradation will be without any additional charge and without changing the existing Landline Numbers.

Yadav elaborated that the Fibre Plans will start from Rs 299 in urban areas and 249 in rural areas. The subscribers can enjoy speeds from 10 Mbps to 300 Mbps in the Fibre Plans chosen, with unlimited Data, besides 24 hrs unlimited calls (Local + STD) to any network.

Additionally, he said, customers will have option to access to our free of cost bundled OTT & other value added services at a very affordable rate.

“Existing landline services were based on copper wires which are either worn out or damaged. Now fibre is the modern and reliable mode of providing hassle- free telecommunication services,” Yadav explained, adding that around 15,000 existing subscribers will be benefitted from the Copper to FTTH Conversion scheme in Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri Telecom Areas. The upgrade process will be carried out by BSNL authorized channel partners, with minimal disruption to service.