TTD officials briefs Ayodhya Ram Mandir reps about management of queue lines

TIRUMALA, Feb 17: The officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has informed the representatives of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust about the regularization of devotee traffic and queue line management system.

The officials team led by TTD Executive officer AV Dharma Reddy in a high-level meeting on Saturday evening gave awareness to the representatives of Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theerthakshetra Trust in Ayodhya about the regulation of devotees’ influx and the management of queue lines.

TTD officials reached Ayodhya today as per the invitation received from the trust.

On this occasion, the TTD EO was asked about the kind of arrangements that should be made to provide a satisfactory darshan to the devotees coming to the temple of Sri Bala Rama.

TTD engineering officials have made several suggestions regarding the management of Queue lines at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Later, the TTD officials were given darshan of Lord Bala Rama and presented with offerings.

Representatives of Ayodhya Trust — Dr Anil Mishra, Gopal G, Jagadish Offley, Girish Sahasra Bhojani, Raghavulu, National Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Mr DSN Murthy, Technical Adviser of TTD G. Ramachandra Reddy, SE-2 Mr. Jagadishwar Reddy, Deputy EEs. Babu, Nagaraj and others participated. (UNI)