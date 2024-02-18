Tendulkar surprises bat maker, visits his unit in Awantipora

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: It was nothing short of a surprise for a cricket bat maker in the Sangam area of Awantipora when he saw the legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar visiting his manufacturing unit here today.

Sachin was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and daughter Sara Tendulkar and soon they were seen observing the making of the cricket bats, which caught everyone by surprise.

Mohammad Shaheen, owner of MJ Sports which witnessed the visit of the master blaster, said that he and his workers were busy with their work when they saw Tendulkar along with his family paying them a visit.

“It was nothing short of a miracle, and we could not believe our eyes at all; he witnessed the process and inquired about the quality of the bats and was quite impressed,” he said.

Tendulkar, on the occasion, interacted with some of the locals and also signed a newly made bat. Those who got the chance also took selfies for a lifetime with the legendary cricketer.

During his brief stay at the factory, Tendulkar shared insights from his career, underscoring the significance of top-quality equipment in the game of cricket. It is to be noted here that Tendulkar is on a personal visit to Kashmir and is currently staying in Pahalgam for two days. After the interaction with the workers at the bat factory, Tendulkar also enjoyed a cup of tea at a nearby house.

In a video that surfaced on the social media platform, the master blaster, along with his wife and daughter, can be seen sitting on the carpet and sipping tea. “Sitting down like this and sipping tea has a different taste altogether,” he said.

After visiting the bat manufacturing unit and later having tea nearby, Tendulkar, along with his family members, paid obeisance at the Martand Temple, Anantnag, which falls on the way to the tourist resort Pahalgam.

Tendulkar’s sudden visit to the bat manufacturing unit has garnered an immense response from people online, terming him humble despite his greatness and the name he has earned in the game across the globe.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr Basharat, in a post on X, said, “Master Blaster, the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar Blessed Cricket Bat factory Chersoo Awantipora Pulwama (M/S MJ Sports) with a Visit. Inspiration par excellence. A golden day for Kashmir Willow Bats.”

Later, at a different event, he also spoke about the 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games set to be held in Gulmarg from February 21.

He said, “The upcoming 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games is set to commence shortly, running until the 25th Feb.. Numerous athletes will be participating in the event. I simply want to express: embrace the spirit of sportsmanship. Stay true to yourself. While it’s a competition and everyone strives to win, endeavour to compete with integrity and fairness.”