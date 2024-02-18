Air Asia to start Kula Lumpur service

THIRUVANTHAPURAM, Feb 17: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be adding one more direct flight to Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia from February 21, 2024.

The Air Asia Berhad will be operating the Thiruvananthapuram-Kuala Lumpur service with Airbus 320 aircraft with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The flight will be operated initially on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sundays from Thiruvananthapuram. The flight will arrive at 11.50 pm and depart at 12.25 am, a release said.

This will be Air Asia’s first service from Thiruvananthapuram. Beyond Kuala Lumpur, the Air Asia will provide good connectivity to countries like Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore etc.

More connectivity to East Asian countries has been a demand for a long time, including by IT companies. This service will boost up the travel and tourism sectors of Kerala and south Tamil Nadu. (UNI)