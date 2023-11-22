‘Patanjali has made thousands of people free from several diseases’

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Nov 22: Yog Guru Baba Ramdev along with his disciple Acharaya Balkrishan have stated that Patanjali Ayurved Limited has made thousands of people free from several diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid, asthma, arthritis, obesity, liver and kidney failure and cancer.

“We have database with more than one crore people, with real world evidence along with preclinical and clinical evidences,” Baba Ramdev said while addressing a press conference.

He further said that Patanjali has always respected good doctors in medical sciences and those who provide life-saving drugs, emergency treatment and necessary surgeries.

“We are not spreading false propaganda as hundreds of therapies like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Panchakarma, Shatkarma and fasting with the integrated treatment of system has made thousands of people free from diseases,” Baba Ramdev maintained.

Acharya Balkrishan said that Patanjali has world’s best research centre on Ayurveda and it is ‘Patanjali Research Foundation’ for research on traditional treatment and Sanatan knowledge tradition.

“Some frustrated doctors of medical sector, who oppose Yoga, Ayurveda and Naturopathy seems to have a big problem,” he said adding: “It is true that diseases can be controlled with synthetic medicines but cannot be cured.”

“But this problem of allopathy is not a problem for Yoga-Ayurveda,” he further said.

The Yog Guru said that in medical field, it has already came to fore that many modern practitioners are committing medical crimes by installing fake pacemakers, stealing kidneys, prescribing unnecessary medicines and tests as medical mafia/drug mafia.

“We have fought against them and we are taking forward the advanced treatment of traditional therapies which we have received from Maharishi Charak, Maharishi Sushuruta and Maharishi Dhanvantari,” he continued.