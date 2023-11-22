India Travel Mart Jammu begins from today

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 22: India’s leading travel, tourism exhibition & conclave – India Travel Mart (ITM) Jammu is being held from tomorrow at KC Regalia, near Bahu Plaza, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

The three-day exhibition from 1 PM to 6 PM is supported by I PM Group. With the theme of Religious & Adventure Tourism, the purpose of ITM Jammu is to promote tourism by undertaking promotional and publicity activities, facilitate the exchange of market information, encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors and facilitate the easing of barriers to travel.

The exhibition showcases State Tourism Boards, Travel Operators, Agents, Travel Portals, Hotels and Resorts. ITM-Jammu caters to the needs of everybody in terms of vacations, weekend getaways, family holidays, honeymooners, business trips, MICE, Adventure, Wildlife, Desert Safari and Pilgrimage tourisms.

The opening hour on first day of the exhibition is between 1 PM to 6 PM, second day from 11 AM to 6 PM and third day from 11 AM to 5 PM. The entry is free for all the visitors.

India Travel Mart has been started to bring together travel industry and customer under one roof. Ajay Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, ICM Group, with years of experience in Travel Industry pioneered India Travel Mart which provides a common platform for interaction, understanding, and business generation for the associated travel partners. His vision has brought all of travel & tourism industry under one umbrella in a direct interaction with consumers, to provide them with great and hassle free deals. It has been a success from its inception and has been going strong since then.

The exhibition focuses on inbound, outbound and domestic Tourism. ITM has been running successfully in cities like New Delhi & NCR, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Lucknow, Goa, Srinagar, Rishikesh, Dehradun, Agra, Noida and Pune.