Party workers are like mother, they should not feel slighted: Modi tells BJP MPs

NEW DELHI: Underlining that the BJP’s ideology and thoughts brought it to its current position and not the legacy of any family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party lawmakers on Saturday to remain connected with party workers and not forget their contribution in making them MPs and ministers.

Addressing more than 380 party MPs of both Houses of Parliament during a two-day training programme, the Prime Minister likened the party and its workers to a mother who nurtures a son, but feels a bit neglected when he gets married and pays more attention to his wife.

So once they become MPs, they should not forget the party and the workers. They should remain connected with the workers who have toiled for them, and not just in election time, Modi was quoted as saying by lawmakers who attended the session. (AGENCIES)